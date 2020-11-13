Delora A. VanEyll, age 93 of Waconia, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Delora was born on April 28, 1927 in Cologne, the daughter of Fred and Sophie (Meuleners) Worm. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Cologne. On October 23, 1945, Delora was united in marriage to Gilbert VanEyll at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Cologne. Delora was a registered Dental assistant for 33 years, and was also a sales representative for Mary Kay and Avon for many years. She liked to bake wedding cakes and other special occasion cakes for many since 1969. Delora was very involved at St. Joseph Catholic Church, participating in the funeral choir, Daughters of Isabella since 1954 and lead the Rosary before Mass on many occasions. She found great peace in crocheting, knitting, sewing and tending to her garden. Delora was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert “Bud” VanEyll; parents Fred (Sophie) Worm; brothers Fred Warm, Donald Worm; sisters Elizabeth Hendricks, Marilyn Zehnder; sister in infancy Lucille Worm. Delora is survived by her loving family: son Michael (Helenette) VanEyll; grandsons Brett VanEyll, Jon VanEyll; great-grandchildren Bailee and MaKenzie VanEyll, Bree and Eden VanEyll; brothers and sisters Loren (Eleanor) Worm of California, Jim Worm of Waconia, Cathy (Douglas) Dircks of Chaska, Bill (Sally) Worm of Waconia; sister-in-law Delores VanEyll of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
