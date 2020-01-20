Delmer Herrmann

Delmer Henry John Herrmann, age 96, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe, Minnesota. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, 11 a.m. at Friedens (County Line) Church in rural Norwood Young America, Minnesota with interment following at the Ferguson Cemetery in rural Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Clergy officiating is Pastor William Baldwin. Organist is Sandy Kroells. Congregational Hymns will be “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Amazing Grace,” and “I Need Thee Every Hour.” Casket Bearers are Bob Gruenhagen, Stephan Kohls, Kevin Kohls, Gale Hoese, Lyle Dammann, Tim Hoese. Delmer Henry John Herrmann was born on June 17, 1923, in Washington Lake Township, Sibley County, Hamburg, Minnesota. He was the son of William Michael and Elizabeth (Kroells) Herrmann. Delmer was baptized as an infant in July of 1923 by Rev. E.D. Mueller and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth in June of 1936 by Rev. Otto Rapp both at the Zion Evangelical Church near Norwood Young America, Minnesota. His confirmation verse was 1 Corinthians 3:16 – “Know ye not that ye are the temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you.” Delmer received his education at District 25 in Washington Lake Township, Minnesota. On May 27, 1949, Delmer was united in marriage to Dorothy Hoof at Friedens (County Line) Church. Delmer and Dorothy made their home on their farm near Plato and then moved to Glencoe, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with one son, Joel. Delmer and Dorothy shared over 68 years of marriage together, until Dorothy passed away on January 19, 2018. Delmer was a dairy farmer all of his life, retiring in 1985. He was an active member of Friedens (County Line) Church. As his ministry to the church, he proudly served on the church council, remodeling building committee and the Ferguson Cemetery Board. Delmer enjoyed helping farmers after he retired, traveling and working with a cousin putting up tents. He also loved yardwork, gardening, automobiles, fishing, dancing and playing cards. Delmer treasured the time spent with his family and friends. Delmer passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe, Minnesota at the age of 96 years and 7 months. Blessed be his memory. Delmer is survived by his son, Joel Herrmann and his wife Shirley of High Point, NC; grandchildren, Jodie Herrmann Lawson and her husband Thomas of Charlotte, NC, Jessica Herrmann Lysse and her husband Michael of Greensboro, NC; great-grandchildren, Nora Michelle Lysse, Sawyer Joel David Lysse, Tinsley Sophia Lawson, Dell Carter Lawson; sister, Bernice Kohls; sister-in-law, Priscilla Hoof; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Delmer was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth Herrmann; wife, Dorothy Herrmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman and Hulda Hoof; sisters, Agnes Dammann and her husband Harold, Janet Hoese and her husband Clayton, Irene Gruenhagen and her husband Martin; brothers, William Herrmann and his wife Dorothy, LeRoy Herrmann; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Hilary Hoof, Gloria Hoof, LeRoy Kohls. Arrangements by the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
