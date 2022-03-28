Delford M. Beneke, age 84, of Norwood Young America, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Street) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service at church on Saturday. Interment will be at Mau Memorial Cemetery in Norwood Young America.
Delford Myron Dietrich Beneke was born June 4, 1937 in Hamburg, the son of Oscar and Doris (Sprengeler) Beneke. He was baptized on June 13, 1937 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg by Rev. J.I. Bauman. He was confirmed in his faith on March 18, 1951 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America by Rev. W.P. Kraemer. He attended St. John's Lutheran School and graduated from Central High School in Norwood Young America. On September 23, 1961, Delford was united in marriage to Sharon Lee (Harmsen) Beneke at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. They were blessed with five children.
Delford was a man of many trades and aspirations. After graduating high school, he joined the US Navy where he proudly served from 1956-1962. He worked for Oak Grove Dairy for over 40 years as an inventory controller and dispatcher. Delford loved his community and faithfully served with the Norwood Fire Department for 24 years, as a first responder with the Norwood Ambulance for 12 years and was a member of the American Legion Post 343 for 36 years. Delford was a trained weather spotter, he volunteered for 5 years at Ridgeview Medical Center, 3rd floor Joint Center, and was a loyal Red Cross blood donor, giving over 20 gallons in his lifetime.
In his free time, Delford was a long-time bowler, he played with the Old Timers Softball League and was an avid hat and coin collector. Delford was meticulous and very organized. He enjoyed going to all his children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities. He cherished his family and lovingly passed on his handyman abilities and ambition to them. Delford leaves a lasting legacy that his family will treasure.
Delford was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Doris (Sprengeler) Beneke; sisters and brothers Lillian (Raymond) Sommers, Helen (John) Thompson, Elmer Beneke, Hillard (Patricia) Beneke, Lawrence (Elaine) Beneke, Raymond (Dorothy) Beneke, Myrtle (Harvey) Lueck; mother-in-law and father-in-law Clifford and Clarice (Verch) Harmsen; brother-in-law Keith Harmsen.
Delford is survived by his loving family: wife Sharon; daughter Laurie Hilgers and husband Robert of Green Isle; sons Randy Beneke and wife Kellie of Norwood Young America, Russell Beneke and wife Michelle of Chanhassen, Michael Beneke and wife Veronica Stratton of Sacramento, CA, Steven Beneke and significant other Denise Gorsuch of Outing, MN; grandchildren Kristin (Scott) Hoen, Philip (Jordan) Henning, Kyle Hilgers, Dylan Haft, Kayla Klaustermeier (special friend Robert Loffredo), Audrianna (Cody) Schenck, Megan (Kyle) Severson, Alex Beneke (fiancee Theresa "T.J." Mayland), Sianna Stratton, Jacob Beneke, Tyler Beneke, and Riley Beneke; great-grandchildren Henry and Olivia Hoen, Bryton and Parker Henning, Harper Hol, Blaikely Haft, Jack Klaustermeier, Hunter and Hennley Schenck, Chloe Severson; sister Arlene Beneke of Hutchinson; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Kenneth Harmsen of Chaska, Sheila Harmsen of Norwood Young America, Linda Harmsen of Norwood Young America; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers Laurie Hilgers, Randy Beneke, Russell Beneke, Michael Beneke, Steven Beneke, Robert Hilgers.
Honorary Casket Bearers are his grandchildren, Norwood Young America Fire Department and American Legion Post 343.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
