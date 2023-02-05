Debra Bauer, age 70, of Orono, passed away at home, February 2, 2023.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 12 pm with visitation one-hour prior, at the David Lee Funeral Home, 1220 E Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN.
Debbie was born August 24, 1952, in North Folk, VA. She spent her early years in Waconia and later moved to Fridley.
Debbie was a graduate of the University of Minnesota and long-time teacher at St. Louis Park High School where she taught Home Economics and Family Living. In addition to teaching, Debbie started a day care program at the High School, giving students the opportunity to learn and care for children.
Debbie married Mark Bauer on July 5, 1974. They spent most of their married life living in St. Bonifacius where she enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Debbie and Mark loved restoring their '68 Camaro and "Back to the Fifties" fun.
Debbie was preceded in death by her mother Vivian Hoese and Jake, Mark and Debbie's beloved black lab.
Debbie is survived by her loving family: her husband Mark; sister Amy Winkel (sister-in-law Ruth); sisters-in-law Bonnie Bauer (Bill Stoynoff), Marilyn Bennett (Jim) and Michelle Ratzlaff (Ben); along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorials (in lieu of flowers) to the Animal Humane Society - Golden Valley, in Debbie's honor.
