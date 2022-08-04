Deborah A. Muhs, age 68 of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Funeral Service held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Peter Lutheran Church (3030 Navajo Ave) in Watertown with Rev. William Kirmsse as officiant. Visitation held Friday, August 5, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Deborah Ann Muhs was born December 15, 1953 in Watertown, MN, the daughter of Andrew and Vernice (Koehnen) Weiland. On November 16, 1974, Deborah was united in marriage to Dale Muhs at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Debbie brought light and joy to so many lives. If she wasn't playing cards with her friends or siblings, she was looking forward to her next trip to Branson. Deb was always the social butterfly; she and Dale would even sit at the patio table and wave and watch the cars go by on Highway 25. When her friends or family would come by, the conversation was ALWAYS at the kitchen table, and it was never a quick visit.
Deb was always willing to take her favorite non-human grandchild, Maya. When Maya knew, she was going to Grandma and Grandpa's, she was in the car before we were and when we picked her up, she would run and hide because she wanted to stay.
Deb treasured her family and especially delighted in each of her grandchildren. She loved and spoiled them like every grandma should. When mom was in the room it always lit up from her smile and personality, even though she did not like being the center of attention. No matter the time of the year, there was always a treat of some kind, from cookies to bars, to cake and everything in between and always homemade.
Deborah was preceded in death by her son Patrick Muhs; parents Andrew and Vernice Weiland; brother Roger Weiland; sister Betty (Keith) Donahue; father-in-law and mother-in-law Walter and Orla Muhs; sister-in-law Judy Weiland; brother-in-law Hans "Moynie" Meyer.
Deborah is survived by her loving family: husband Dale; son Benjamin Muhs and special friend Michelle of St. Louis Park; daughter Amanda Rozeboom and special friend Matt of St. Paul; daughter-in-law Jennifer Muhs; grandchildren Erik, Keri, Amelia, Penelope, Sydney; grand-puppy Maya; sisters and brothers Mary Meyer of Waconia, Kenneth Weiland of Waconia, Marilyn Weiland of Waconia, Andrew (Susan) Weiland of Whitehall, NH, Linda (Roger) Sauerbrey of Norwood Young America, Gerald (Chris) Weiland of Waconia, Susan (Larry) Goede of Waconia, Chuck (Joanne) Weiland of Mayer; brother-in-law Fred (Mary) Muhs of Pittsburgh, TX; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Greg Muhs, John Ibeling, Nate Ibeling, Jim Sexton, Mike Donahue and John Donahue.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.