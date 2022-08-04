Deborah A. Muhs

Deborah A. Muhs, age 68 of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Funeral Service held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Peter Lutheran Church (3030 Navajo Ave) in Watertown with Rev. William Kirmsse as officiant. Visitation held Friday, August 5, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.

