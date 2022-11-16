Dean Ruzicka

Dean Alan Ruzicka was born on October 18, 1967, in Winsted, Minnesota. He was the son of Clifford Jr. and Marie (Kulinski) Ruzicka. Dean was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education at Silver Lake High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1986. Dean furthered his education at Minnesota West Community Technical College where he received a Robotics Automation Degree and a Manufacturing Engineering Technology degree. Dean recently completed his Bachelors of Business Management Degree at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minnesota.

On August 21, 1999, Dean was united in marriage to Jackie Briese at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Dylan and Peighton. Dean and Jackie resided first in Hector, Minnesota, then Hutchinson, Minnesota and later moved to Winsted, Minnesota. They shared 23 years of marriage.

