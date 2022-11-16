Dean Ruzicka

Dean Alan Ruzicka was born on October 18, 1967, in Winsted, Minnesota. He was the son of Clifford Jr. and Marie (Kulinski) Ruzicka. Dean was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education at Silver Lake High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1986. Dean furthered his education at Minnesota West Community Technical College where he received a Robotics Automation Degree and a Manufacturing Engineering Technology degree. Dean recently completed his Bachelors of Business Management Degree at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minnesota.
On August 21, 1999, Dean was united in marriage to Jackie Briese at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Dylan and Peighton. Dean and Jackie resided first in Hector, Minnesota, then Hutchinson, Minnesota and later moved to Winsted, Minnesota. They shared 23 years of marriage.
Dean was employed at Hutchinson Technology, Worldwide Dispensers, DRC, Rhino Incorporation, MN Rubber, Webb and Aroplax. His last place of employment was at M & N Structures in Winsted, MN as a Director of Operations. Dean was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake, Minnesota.
Dean enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, bonfires, working in his shop while listening to his favorite music, cooking, and entertaining family and friends at their home. He also loved long Harley Davidson motorcycle rides and riding in their little white Corvette with Jackie. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Dylan and Peighton were Dean's pride and joy and Jackie was the love of his life.
Dean passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home, at the age of 55 years. Blessed be his memory.
Dean is survived by his: wife, Jackie Ruzicka of Winsted, MN; children, Dylan (special friend Katherine) and Peighton Ruzicka of Winsted, MN; parents, Clifford Jr. and Marie Ruzicka of Winsted, MN; siblings, Douglas Ruzicka and his wife Monica of Montrose, MN, Deb Habisch and her husband Frank of Winsted, Dale Ruzicka and his wife Melody of Dassel, MN, Daniel Ruzicka and his wife Connie of Lester Prairie, MN, Donna Ruzicka and her husband Jesse of Hutchinson, MN; father and mother-in-law, Dwayne and Dianne Briese of Hutchinson, MN; siblings-in-law, Kelly Helgeson and her husband Ardean of Chaska, MN, Cory Briese and his wife Kara of Ramsey, MN, Kristie Dustin and her husband Eric of Waconia, MN; best friends, Rich and Cheryl Bayerl of Lester Prairie, MN and many other amazing friends. Uncle Dean was adored by a plethora of nieces and nephews. Dean was blessed with so many people that loved him.
Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.hantge.com.
