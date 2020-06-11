Dean L. Hecksel, age 49 of Mayer, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Funeral Service Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (505 Westminster Ave. SW) in Watertown with Rev. George Morris officiating; visitation Friday, June 12, 2020 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday ALL AT THE CHURCH; interment Watertown Public Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed at the visitation and the funeral service. Dean was born on January 19, 1971 in Watertown, the son of Marlin and Marlene (Baumann) Hecksel. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Watertown. On November 26, 1994, Dean was united in marriage to Janelle Fink at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Dean was a loving son, brother, husband, father and uncle. He was taught some of his passions, including bowling, snowmobiling and boating, at a young age and still couldn’t wait until each season was here to do it all again!! Dean proudly worked for his family-owned business, Hecksel Machine Inc. for almost 30 years, showing incredible pride in the business and the integrity of their workmanship. Dean adored his girls - wife Janelle, daughters Mara and Makenna - and they adored him. Every moment together meant the world to all of them. He was their rock. Dean was filled with kindness, integrity, generosity, a sense of humor and easy-going personality that was exuded to all of his family and friends. He would drop everything to be there in a heartbeat for anyone who needed it. He loved to hang out with his friends and family doing any or all of his favorite things. He loved watching sports including the MN Twins, but nothing riled him up more than a good ole’ MN Vikings Game (Win or Lose)! Dean loved to travel whether it was a Beach vacation with Janelle, DisneyWorld with his girls, Family Vacations “Up North,” or snowmobiling with the guys. In one moment, the lives of all of the people he touched were changed forever. He will be loved, and our memories will be cherished forever. Dean was preceded in death by his grandparents Woodrow and Ardis Hecksel, Ruben and Ellen Baumann; aunts, uncles and cousin. Dean is survived by his loving family: wife Janelle; daughters Mara Hecksel, Makenna Hecksel; parents Marlin and Marlene Hecksel of Watertown; brothers and sisters-in-law Alan and Judy Hecksel of Plato, Dan and Kelly Hecksel of Mayer; father-in-law and mother-in-law George and Carol Fink of Waconia; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Michelle and Will Langton of Orono; nieces and nephews Erica Hecksel, Ashton Hecksel, Payton Hecksel, Evelyn Hecksel, Cole Langton, Connor Langton; aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Cole Langton, Connor Langton, Ashton Hecksel, Rodney Motzko, Craig Schmidt, Dave Wicklund. Honorary Casket Bearers Erica Hecksel, Payton Hecksel, Evelyn Hecksel. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
