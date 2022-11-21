Dean Hendricks passed away October 26, 2022 at the age of 91.
He is survived by his daughter, Deanne and four sons, David, Donald, Douglas and Daniel.
Preceded in death by wife, Carol (Florek) Hendricks; father, Elmer Hendricks; mother, Florence (Wagner) Hendricks; sister, Blanche (Hendricks) Lynn; brother, Kenneth Hendricks and nephew, Dennis Hendricks.
Dean was born December 31, 1930 in Watertown, MN. He graduated from Watertown High school in 1948 where he played varsity football, basketball and baseball. He enlisted in the Enlisted Reserve Corp in 1949 and was called to active service in 1950 with the start of the Korean War. After serving seven months in Korea, he was discharged from active duty in 1951 and from military service in 1952.
He married Carol Florek, his high school sweetheart, in 1951. After graduating from the University of Minnesota with a bachelors degree in Elementary Education he served as a elementary teacher for the Wayzata School district for 11 years. He became a secondary teacher for two years before becoming the Audio-visual director for the Wayzata school district.
Dean was an outdoors enthusiast. Hunting, fishing and camping were frequent family summer activities. Dean and Carol managed the family Game Farm business in the early 1960s. Dean served on the Watertown School Board in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
In 1981, he, Carol and youngest son Daniel moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona. He lived in Arizona until 2018 when he and Carol moved back to Watertown, MN.
Dean was very active in the Trinity Lutheran church in Watertown, MN and Mount Olive Lutheran church in Lake Havasu, Arizona. He served as worship assistant, board member, choir member and Men's Fellowship group member.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran church, 513 Madison Street SE, Watertown, MN at 11am with a lunch to follow.
