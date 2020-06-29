David R Rolf

David Rolf, age 72, of Ogilvie, Minnesota, passed away at Country Manor in Sartell, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Adolph and Lorena; brothers Glen, Ken, and Don; sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Bob Schultz. David is survived by his brother Dennis (Marlene) of Waconia; sisters-in-law Audrey of Phoenix and Delora of Waconia; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements by Dresser Methven Funeral Home, Mora, MN. www.Methvenfuneralhome.com

