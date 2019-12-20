David P. Schuler, age 75 of Waconia, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. David was born on September 23, 1944 in Watertown, the son of Lawrence and Evelyn (Weinzierl) Schuler. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. On September 13, 1975, David was united in marriage to Linda Schmitt at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Dave loved the outdoors. Spear fishing was at the top of his list. Also right up there was his beautiful garden and apple trees. Camping with family and being out on the pontoon on lake Waconia were his summer past times. His skills of grilling and frying were unprecedented. We cannot count enough times the number of chicken or fish frys that he was behind the magic. He adored family and especially the children. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joys in his life. We cannot forget to mention his favorite past time and that is driving around with his twin brother Donald after coffee each day. They met at McDonalds with “The Boys” almost daily and from there the advendures began. Dave would always come home with a story of the action they saw that day. There are no words to express about what a giving man Dave was. Whether it was his time, running an errand, driving some one for an appointmen, anything you needed he was there for you. He will be forever missed. And forever loved. David was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Evelyn Schuler; step-son Eric Erickson; brother Roger (Karen) Schuler; nephew Chad Schuler; father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence and Winnifred Schmitt; brother-in-law Steve Schmitt. David is survived by his loving family: wife Linda; son Jason (Patricia) Schuler of Cologne; daughter Melissa Schuler of Waconia; grandchildren Shae (Blake) Hanson, Joshua Mcelhaney, Morgan Mcelhaney, Brandon Walker, Kahli Wickenhauser, Kassidi Wickenhauser, Andrew Mcelhaney, Braeden Schuler; great-grandchildren Skylar Hanson, Colton Tesch, Aurora Laabs; brothers and sisters Larry (Fran) Schuler of Waconia, Dennis (Donna) Schuler of St. Bonifacius, Audrey (Dean) Geiger of Waconia, Don (Mary) Schuler of Waconia, Sharon Donovan and special friend Les of Buffalo; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Sharon (Steve) Elling of Waconia, Mary (Kendall) Techau of Waterville, IA, Jim (Cheryl) Schmitt of Eagan, Jane (Rick) Hedtke of Pohoa, HI, Richard (Joan) Schmitt of Chandler, AZ, Clarence (Katie) Schmitt of Holualoa, HI, Diana (Chris) Wagener of Mayer; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Urn Bearers are David’s grandchildren. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
David P. Schuler
