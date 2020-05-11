David Melvin Sprengeler, age 63, of Plato, MN, died on May 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. David was born July 11, 1956 to Melvin and Elaine (Bergmann) Sprengeler at Glencoe Regional Health Hospital in Glencoe, MN. He was baptized on Aug. 22, 1956 and was later confirmed in his faith March 22, 1970 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. He received his education at Emanuel Lutheran School in Hamburg and attended college at the University of Minnesota. On July 27, 1985, David was united in marriage to Becky Brown in Stillwater. They made their home on the family farm in Plato. They were blessed with three children: Ashley, Kristin, and Kyle. David was a true dairy farmer who loved farming and spending time with his family and friends. David’s involvement with dairy cattle and love of Brown Swiss spanned several decades. He was a member of the University of Minnesota dairy judging team that won the Collegiate Dairy Judging contest in 1979. Over the years, he loved judging cattle at many county and state fairs, and national shows, including the 2009 International Brown Swiss Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, WI. He loved traveling to numerous countries to judge various international dairy cattle shows like Mexico, France, Dominican Republic, Peru, Brazil, and Honduras. After college, David came home and started his quest of developing a great herd of Brown Swiss cattle. He especially enjoyed helping youth become involved in exhibiting dairy cattle. He worked with the local 4-H youth and dairy judging teams and encouraged kids who did not have their own cattle to participate in the lease program. He loved being involved in his community, serving on the Emanuel Lutheran School Board, the Minnesota Brown Swiss Association, the National Brown Swiss Association, and was an active member of the Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association, where he had the honor of being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. He was a proud member of AGR fraternity. David took great pride in his family and loved spending time visiting with people and talking to them about life. David is survived by his: wife of 34 years, Becky Sprengeler of Plato; children, Ashley Schugel and her husband Scott, Kristin Mackinson and her husband Rayme, and Kyle Sprengeler and special friend Rachelle Nolan; grandchildren Jocelyn and Sawyer Schugel, Rochelle Mackinson, and Charlie Sprengeler; his mother, Elaine Sprengeler; siblings Dan Sprengeler and his wife Joy, Melvin Jr. Sprengeler and his wife Betty; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many other friends. David is preceded in death by his father, Melvin Sprengeler; siblings Deanna, Dean, and Dale Sprengeler. Arrangements by the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
