David G. Gnan age 81 of Belle Plaine passed away on Monday October 12, 2020 at his residence. Private Memorial Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church Benton Township, rural Cologne with Rev. Eric Zacharias officiating. David was born on November 2, 1938 in Glencoe the son of Roland and Esther (Boesche) Gnan. He graduated from Glencoe High School. On December 9, 1961 David was united in marriage to RoNaye Ische at Zion Lutheran Church Benton Twp. Cologne. David spent nearly 3 years in the Army where he served as a Military Policeman. After his honorable service he worked as a truck driver. He was active in his community and was a member of the American Legion in Belle Plaine David loved sports, especially baseball. He was a part of the Belle Plaine Tigers Townteam and the Plato Bluejays. He coached baseball at Plato for two years. When not playing or coaching he was a spectator, watching high school sports and cheering on the Vikings and Twins. Beyond his years of service, diligent work ethic and love of sports, David loved his family and friends. David was preceded in death by his parent Roland and Esther Gnan; brothers Harvard and Earl Gnan; sister Karen Inselmann. David is survived by his loving family: wife RoNaye; daughter Pamela (Kevin) Cook of Nisswa; sons Scott (Pamela) Gnan of Chanhassen, Russel Gnan of Ramsey; grandchildren Kevin (Emily) Cook, Melissa (Patrick) Ashby, Eric Cook and fiancée Ashley, Aaron Gnan, Alex Gnan; great-grandchildren Grant, Charlotte and Margot Ashby, Ryan, David and Elaine Cook, Logan and Bruce Cook; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Bernadene Gnan of Chaska, Marlaine Gnan of Norwood Young America, Richard (RaNaye) Ische of Waconia, Robert Ische of Norwood Young America; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Urn Bearers are his grandchildren. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com.
