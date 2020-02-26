David Austen King

Dave’s full life came to a peaceful end February 11, 2020, slipping away quietly in the presence of family. He had an enormous impact on those he touched in his life – family, students and community, and for this we are eternally grateful. Dave was born on October 6, 1932 in Waconia, MN. His childhood was filled with explorations of farms, forests, and fields. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Minnesota, receiving a B.S. degree in Forestry in 1954. In 1955, he entered the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant and served in South Korea near the DMZ. After an honorable discharge as a 1st Lieutenant, he returned to Waconia and married Patricia Wagener on November 10, 1956. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage together. Dave returned to the University of Minnesota in 1957, completing his M.F. (1961) and Ph.D. (1965) in Forest Economics. His sons, George and Tom, where born during this time. Then began a 30-year career at the University of Arizona in Tucson as professor in the Department of Watershed Management (later the School of Renewable Natural Resources). Dave mentored 15 Doctoral and 27 Masters students who went on to serve in academic and government positions in the United States and internationally. His scholarly publications focused on outdoor recreation economics. Dave participated in outdoor adventures and backpacking trips with family in Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Arizona, including two rim-to-rim-to-rim trips in the Grand Canyon. Dave passionately hunted Mearns quail in the grasslands of southern Arizona with his three successive Brittany Spaniels, Heidi, Sandy and Teeka. As a leader in the Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood Association (OFLNA), beginning in 1980, he served for 20 years as editor of the monthly publication, the Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood Gazette. The Gazette focused on cultural and natural aspects of the neighborhood. Dave’s vision and focus were instrumental in the Gazette’s success and contributed to the growth and maturation of the OFLNA, positively impacting the future of the neighborhood. Dave and Pat enjoyed international traveling. Paris was a frequent destination. A rented apartment allowed absorption of the local environs. Trips to the Kung ancestral home in Switzerland were memorable. His solo trek into the Alps, and staying overnight in a mountain hut, was a highlight. Dave and Pat spent six months in New South Wales, Australia, while on sabbatical in 1985. Retiring in 1995 from the University of Arizona, Dave began in earnest his black and white photography hobby. Landscapes, architecture and candid people photos were subjects. He produced a wide catalog of photographs and displayed many at the San Pedro Chapel during the Old Ft. Lowell Artisan’s art show. Visits and travels with grandchildren were a highlight after retirement. Biannual gatherings at a rustic cabin in Greer, AZ enabled hiking and fishing with the extended family. Grandchildren were treated to a trip with the grandparents after turning 10 years old, producing lasting memories for both. Dave is survived by his wife Pat, sons George (Mary) and Tom (Kelly), six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Dave/Dad/Grandpa will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at the San Pedro Chapel in Tucson at 3 p.m. April 26th. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to OFLNA (https://oldfortlowellneighborhood.org/).
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.