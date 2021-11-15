Daryl "Muggs" Panning

Daryl "Muggs" Allen Panning, age 68, of Plato, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Memorial Service was held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, 2:00 P.M. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. Gathering of family and friends was held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Ronald Mathison, Vicar Todd Bentz. Organist: Kathy Oelfke. Soloist: Dan Sprengeler, "The Lord's Prayer." Congregational Hymns: "Amazing Grace," "How Great Thou Art." Special Music: "Fishing in Heaven." Honorary Urn Bearers: nieces and nephews, Eric Panning, Tyra Storms, Holly Vos, Kyle Panning, Heidi Hahn, Mindy Grimm.
Daryl Allen Panning was born on February 5, 1953, in Glencoe, Minnesota. He was the son of Marvin and Violet (Kamps) Panning. Daryl was baptized as an infant on February 22, 1953, by Reverend Louis T. Wohlfeil and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on March 21, 1967, by Reverend Paul H. Brill, both at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. Daryl attended Emanuel Lutheran School in Hamburg until the 8th Grade. He attended Glencoe High School grades 9-12 and was a graduate of the Glencoe High School class of 1971.
Daryl, or Muggs, as he was better known as, worked as a heavy equipment operator for "the big ECC" for 32 years. He retired in 2010 but kept himself busy working part-time for Carver County.
Daryl was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and served as a trustee there over the years. He enjoyed the great outdoors; pheasant hunting and fishing. Daryl liked gardening, canning what he harvested, and sharing what he canned with others. He was a long-time member of Pheasants Forever and the Hamburg Sportsman's Club. Daryl treasured spending time with his dogs, shootin the breeze with friends and family at the King Pin Pub, and dabbling in the art of making wine.
Daryl is survived by his: girlfriend and love of his life, Theresa "Terri" Ptacek of Plato, MN; brothers, Larry Panning and his wife Renee of Young America, MN, Darwin Panning and his wife Kris of Hamburg, MN; sister, Sherrie Buckentin and her husband Kevin of Glencoe, MN; nieces and nephews, Eric Panning, Tyra Storms and her husband Andy, Holly Vos and her husband Tim, Kyle Panning and his wife Erica, Heidi Hahn and her husband Brandon, Mindy Grimm and her husband Mike; great-nieces and nephews, Kendall Panning, Lydia and Claire Storms, Gabby and Brooke Vos, Will and Julia Hahn; Terri's children, Katie Plumley and her husband Evan, Johnny Scheele and his wife Cynthia; Terri's grandchildren, Autumn, Addy, Austin, Baby Chevy Michael Scheele, Mya Lou Plumley, Baby Ivy Marie Plumley; other relatives, many friends, and beloved dogs past and present.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Violet Panning; sister, Julie Panning; great-nephew and niece, Walter and Violet Grimm.
Arrangements by the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.