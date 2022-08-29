Darrel E. Baumann, age 86, of Mayer passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at The Gardens in Winsted.
Memorial Service Monday, August 29, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church (17725 53rd Street) Hollywood Twp. New Germany with Rev. Dean Mahlum as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Monday. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Darrel was born September 7, 1935 in Mayer, the son of Otto and Stella (Lobitz) Baumann. He was baptized on September 29, 1935 and confirmed on April 10, 1949 both at St. John's Lutheran Church Hollywood Twp. On December 22, 1958, Darrel was united in marriage to Christina Rohmoser in Seckenheim, Germany.
Darrel loved living on the farm, taking care of the land and animals brought him much pleasure. Driving the countryside with Christina was one of their favorite activities to do. They also liked to travel to many different destinations, one of their favorites was Mazatlán, Mexico. Darrel enjoyed playing sheephead and tending to his vegetable garden.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Stella Baumann; brother Lowell Baumann.
Darrel is survived by his loving family: wife Christina; sons Eric Baumann of Hutchinson, Michael (Beth) Baumann of Mayer; grandchildren Jessica (Greg) Tuter, Alicia (Ruben) Flores, Robert Baumann, Ryan (Carmen) Baumann, Ashley (Pablo) Auces, Breanna (Whitney) Exsted; great-grandchildren Lily, Cooper, Brayden, Addalyn, Bella, Kira, Eva, Kamden, Auvriel, Jayden, Tony, Pablo III, Baby Roman Exsted; sister-in-law Donna Baumann; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
