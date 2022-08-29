Darrel E. Baumann

Darrel E. Baumann, age 86, of Mayer passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at The Gardens in Winsted.

Memorial Service Monday, August 29, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church (17725 53rd Street) Hollywood Twp. New Germany with Rev. Dean Mahlum as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Monday. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

