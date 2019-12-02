Darlyn “Dave” Grosam, age 80, of Waconia, MN passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on November 23, 2019. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia. Gathering of family and friends from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia. Preceded in death by parents Clarence and Adeline Grosam, wife Geneva Grosam, and brother Erroll Grosam. Survived by sons David (Jennifer) Grosam of Green Bay, Brian (Pamela) Grosam of Minnetonka; granchildren Maxwell Grosam, Matthew Grosam, Jaxon Grosam and Mitchell Grosam; other relatives and many friends. Dave was a loving husband and father, an army veteran, and the owner of the Waconia Sears Catalog store. Dave enjoyed golf and was a longtime member of Island View Golf Club. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards, watching sports, and was especially fond of his neighbors. Most of all, Dave was the “Cookie Man” and baked cookies for everyone he cared about. In lieu of flowers, the family is setting up a memorial to be given to the Waconia Ridgeview Hospice. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Darlyn "Dave" Grosam
