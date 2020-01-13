Darlene Marie Guennigsmann, “Ma,” age 70 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born April 4, 1949 to Philmor and Evelyn (Salonek) Bjork in Watertown, Minnesota. Darlene was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known for her sense of humor, love of family and hard work. She graduated from Watertown Mayer High School and made her career as a bartender in the area for many years. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Clyde; parents Evelyn and Philmor Bjork. She is survived by her children: Michael (Patty) Guennigsmann, Marie Wall and fianee Scott Richter, Michelle (Joe) Mcleran and Dean (Nicole) Guennigsmann; seven grandchildren Dillion (Ashley) Jobe, Bradlely (Austyn) Wall, Danny Wall and Bren Fredrickson, Holly Guennigsmann, Sara Guennigsmann, Easton Guennigsmann and Deklan Guennigsmann; great-grandchildren Brinley Jobe, Camden Jobe, Eliana Jobe; sister Sheila Seth; as well as many relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown. Gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, 9-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by the Iten’s Watertown Funeral Home.
Darlene "Ma" Marie Guennigsmann
