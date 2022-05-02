Darlene "Blondie" M. Pieper

Darlene "Blondie" Mae Pieper, age 93 of Norwood Young America, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield.
Funeral Service held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. Visitation one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment Mau Memorial Cemetery in Norwood Young America.
Darlene Mae (Lohrke) Pieper was born March 29, 1929 in Camden Township, New Germany, the daughter of August and Martha (Mielke) Lohrke. She was baptized April 28, 1929 and on April 18, 1943 was confirmed in the faith at St. Marks Lutheran Church in New Germany, MN. Her confirmation verse was Luke 10:42 "One thing is needful, Mary hath chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her." Darlene attended St. Marks Lutheran School in New Germany and later graduated from Central High School in Norwood Young America. On September 9, 1950, Darlene was united in marriage to Howard Pieper at St. Marks Lutheran Church in New Germany.
Blondie led a full and content life serving her Lord, family and community. The Lord was the source of all things for her. Blondie served in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. She was a dedicated wife, delightfully working alongside her husband on the farm. They both took great pride in the farm's appearance.
In their free time, Blondie and Howard loved going on bus tours together. Tending to her family was of great importance to her. Blondie lovingly cared for them in every day things; butchering chickens, cooking, sewing, washing and keeping everything neat as a pin. Like clockwork, she would dutifully clean the house every Saturday and tend to the wash every Monday and Thursday. Blondie's everyday tasks made known the love she had for her family. Her treasure was her children and grandson of whom she shared a special bond. Through humble servanthood, Blondie left a loving legacy. She will be dearly missed until her loved ones see her again.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents August and Martha Lohrke; daughter Kristin Pieper; sisters and brothers-in-law Eldoris and Erlin Mueller, LaJene and Fred Ihfe; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Phyllis and Wilford Fruetel, Donald Pieper.
Darlene is survived by her loving family: daughters and sons-in-law Gail and David Brinkman of Hamburg, Jan and Greg Gromek of Eden Prairie; grandson Ryan Brinkman and his wife Heidi of Waconia; great-grandchildren Sawyer and Capri Brinkman; sister-in-law Ramona Pieper of Norwood Young America; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers Greg Gromek, David Brinkman, Ryan Brinkman, Sawyer Brinkman, Bill Pieper.
Honorary Casket Bearer Capri Brinkman.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
