Darlene A. M. Unglaub, age 90 of Watertown, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at her residence.
A Funeral Service was held Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Ave N) in Mayer with Rev. Andrew Mussell as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to service. Interment in the Crow River Cemetery in New Germany.
Darlene Alice May (Biersdorf) Unglaub was born February 8, 1931 at Hill Crest Surgical Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Walter and Emma (Kuntz) Biersdorf. She was baptized March 8, 1931 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer with Rev. F. Erthal as officiant. She was confirmed April 2, 1944 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer with Rev E. Schwandt as officiant. Her confirmation verse was Acts 4:12 "Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved." On October 5, 1950, Darlene was united in marriage to Leonard Unglaub at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer with Rev. M. F. Rische as officiant. They were blessed with one daughter.
Darlene lived a life lovingly serving her family and community. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and delighted in being a homemaker. Darlene served as president of the American Legion Auxiliary in New Germany and donated blood on a regular basis. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and playing cards (especially Sheephead) with family and friends. Darlene's greatest joy was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Leonard; parents Walter and Emma Biersdorf; stepmother Lucille (Muhs) Biersdorf; stepbrother Leonard (Kathy) Biersdorf; father-in-law and mother-in-law William (Elizabeth Kohls) Unglaub; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Clarence Unglaub, Herb (Lydia) Trittabaugh, Harold (Florence) Schuettpelz, Howard (Gerda) Unglaub, Bill (Lida) Feltmann, James (Myrtle) Laumann.
Darlene is survived by her loving family: daughter Sandra (Bruce) Narr of Dassel; grandchildren Gene Narr, Wendy Narr, Jesse (Dana) Narr; great-grandson Casen Narr; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers were Brian Biersdorf, Jim Biersdorf, Steve Schuettpelz, Gene Narr, Jesse Narr, and Mark Unglaub.
Honorary Casket Bearers were Dana Narr, Wendy Narr, and Casen Narr.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
