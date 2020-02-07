Darleen Ness, age 88, of Minneapolis formerly of Waconia, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Howard; son, Greg; brother, Wayne Lehrke and daughter–in-law, Mary Jo. Survived by sons, Gary (Karol) and Mark; grandchildren, David, Jennifer, Kevin and Emily; brother, Roger (Shirley) Lehrke; sister, LaVonne (Sven) Hedin; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial gathering from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. S. Edina, MN 55435 (952) 924-4100.
Darleen Ness
Service information
Feb 21
Memorial Gathering
Friday, February 21, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota Edina
7110 France Avenue
Edina, MN 55435
