Darla Jean Wulf, age 67 of Chaska, MN, was a caring Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister and Friend. She left this world peacefully on Friday, August 20, 2021, in Rochester, MN. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, 1:00 PM at West Union Lutheran Church, 15820 Market Avenue, Cologne, MN, with Reverend Jennifer Moran officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday, August 27, 2021, 4 - 7 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to service at the church. She was born to Harold and Ferne (Guindon) Wulf on August 26, 1953. She was baptized in Ree Heights, SD. She graduated from Chaska Senior High School in 1971. Darla started her career at Carver County at the age of 17, later retiring after 44 years of dedication. Darla led efforts to create electronic advances at the county including a new operating technology and one of the first paperless file structures with automated workflows. Darla was a family person who had two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica. Darla had two granddaughters, Callie and Chloe, who were her light. She eagerly traveled with them and spent many evenings when they were younger having them overnight on what she called her “required visitation.” She had a soft spot in her heart for anyone in need. She supported the youth group at her church and the David Hobbs Music Foundation, Love Inc. and their efforts to name a few organizations outside of her civic county duties. Darla was an avid collector of many items such as cookbooks, Snowbabies, snow globes, wizards and antiques. She enjoyed spending her free time crafting with her mother, family and friends. She loved to visit the Arboretum or just go Christmas light looking. Anyone who knew Darla knew she loved to laugh and reminisce on stories of the past. She played board games with friends and family, demonstrating an alleged Wulf competitiveness. She traveled and cherished time with her extended family throughout her years. Darla is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Ferne Wulf, her brothers Gary and Harold. Loved ones that will miss Darla are daughters Jennifer Wulf and Jessica (John) Wulf Greene; granddaughters Callie and Chloe; sisters Bonnie (Jack) Howard, Marcy (Gary) Wulf, Diane (Chuck) Poppitz and many nieces, nephews and other family members. Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN. www.bertasfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.