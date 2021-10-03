Danny Allen Shupe, 73, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at home peacefully with his son at his side. Dan was born Sept. 5, 1948 to George and Doris (Bain) Shupe in Aurora, IL.
Dan married Lorraine McGrigry on Dec. 31, 1969 in Hammond, IN and worked for the railroad while putting himself through college, earning a degree in computer engineering. In 1976, the couple and their two children relocated to New Germany, MN where they also lovingly opened their home to approx. 136 foster children over 13 years. He and Lorraine were married for 40 years before her death in 2010.
Dan was a kind, soft spoken man of few words, but generous to all who knew him. He worked tirelessly over the years as a computer technical specialist for StorageTek and EMC for over 45 combined years, which spilled into his personal life, as he was always building and upgrading pc's and equipment at home. In his spare time, he enjoyed vacation trips with family, fishing, billiards, golf, watching Vikings football, and in later years attending the local Winstock Music Festival with his son and friends.
He is survived by son Brian (Jodi) Shupe; grandchildren Sasha, Matthew, Ashley; several great-grandchildren; brothers Donald (Barb) Shupe, Wesley Shupe, George (Marsha) Shupe, Steven (Mary) Renik, Joseph (Louise) Renik.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother James Shupe, sister Sherry Tucker, wife Lorraine, stepson James (Jimmy) Burns, daughter Danielle (Speed) Craig.
Private memorial service Friday, Oct. 15, at 1 pm at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Mayer, MN. Celebration of Life gathering at Kenny's T-Road Tavern in New Germany at 1:30 pm for all family and friends.
