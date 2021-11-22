Daniel Schnobrich., formerly of Waconia passed away November 10, 2021 in a car accident.
He was born on January 9, 1981 to Jeffrey and Linda Schnobrich, he grew up in Waconia, Minnesota. He studied Biochemistry at Iowa State University after which he attended University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He completed his residency at the University of Minnesota. Dan was passionate about helping people, choosing specialties in Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Palliative Care. He traveled several times too Tanzania to care for those with limited medical resources.
He married Rachel Magennis Schnobrich in 2013. Together they had three children: Mabel, Charles, and Benjamin. Dan was a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed pushing himself to the limits. He completed several marathons and Ironman Triathlons and the American Birkebeiner. Always an adventurist, he hiked Mount Kilimanjaro with several friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel, his children, parents Linda and Jeff Schnobrich and his sister Jennifer and significant other, Shawn Dodds.
Dan will be missed dearly by all.
