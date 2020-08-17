Daniel Leon Winckel

Daniel L. Winckel passed away in the early morning on July 9, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. Dan was born April 17th, 1951 in Alamosa, CO to Edgar and Lois (Schmakel) Winckel. The family soon moved to Waconia, MN where Dan and his younger sister, Roxy Nault, were raised. You could not throw a rock in Waconia during this time without hitting a Schmakel, so Dan and his sister grew up around a large extended family in a loving and supportive community. Dan graduated from Waconia High School and played football, basketball, and baseball for the school. He served as a County Deputy for several years after graduating high school prior to entering the US Military. Dan spent 17 years in the US Army and worked another 25 years as a Defense Department Civil Servant for the US Government with duty stations in Africa, Europe, Asia, Central America, and domestically. Dan had called Albuquerque, NM home since 1985 but always cherished his trips back to Minnesota to spend time with family and friends. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, spending time with his family, and traveling in his spare time. Dan is survived by his wife Shirley, sister Roxy, brother in law Tom, children (Rip, Brandee, Justin), stepchildren (Jennifer, Michael), nephew (Casey), niece (Brein), grandchildren (Jesse, Kayla, William, Peri, Bailey, Finn, Brandon, Mason, Kensie, Hanna, Becca, Josey, and John), and great grandchildren (Adalynn, Lainey). Arrangements were handled by Riverside Funeral Home in Albuquerque, NE.
