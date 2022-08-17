Daniel J. Hoese

Dan Hoese, age 73, died ­­­­­­on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at his home in Watertown Township, Minnesota.

Funeral service held ­­­­­­­Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (209 Blue Jay Avenue) in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless as officiate. Visitation Thursday, August 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St) in Waconia and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday, at the church. Prayer service held Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Mayer, immediately following the service.

