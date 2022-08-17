Daniel J. Hoese

Dan Hoese, age 73, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at his home in Watertown Township, Minnesota.
Funeral service held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (209 Blue Jay Avenue) in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless as officiate. Visitation Thursday, August 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St) in Waconia and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday, at the church. Prayer service held Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Mayer, immediately following the service.
Daniel James Hoese was born the son of James and Arleen Hoese on August 10, 1949 in Watertown. He was baptized on August 28, 1949 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer by Rev. Schwandt and confirmed in the faith on April 7, 1963 at Zion by Rev. Riedel. His confirmation verse was Joshua 1:9, "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."
Dan graduated from Watertown High School as a member of the Class of 1967. In high school he participated in FFA and wrestling. He began farming in high school, accumulating a small herd prior to graduation. He enlisted in the US Army Reserve, serving from 1968 to 1974. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.
As a dairy farmer he was a true herdsman, possessing innate knowledge of the lineage of each of his animals. After he sold his herd, he took employment at Miltronics in Waconia. He retired from Miltronics in 2011 and continued working alongside his brother and nephew at Hoese Dairy, Inc.
Dan followed in his father's footsteps, volunteering at the Carver County Fair and serving on the Fair Board for many years. He proactively saved his vacation time each year to spend early August volunteering at the fair.
He was an active member of the Waconia American Legion Post 150, serving with the Color Guard, and helping out at many steak fries and omelet breakfasts.
A lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer, Dan served as a trustee for many years and enjoyed directing many funeral lunches at Zion. His unwavering faith stood as an example to each of us.
Dan is preceded in death by his father, James Hoese, and his godparents, Lenora Feltmann, Orvin Hoese and Bob Schafer, Sr.
Dan is survived by his mother, Arleen Hoese of Mayer; seven brothers and sisters; 11 nieces and nephews; and 28 great nieces and nephews. Siblings and spouses: Douglas and Susan Hoese of Watertown, Joyce and Steven Feltmann of Young America, Jack and Diane Hoese of Mayer, Susan C. Hoese of Mayer, Scott and Yvonne Hoese of Mayer, Barbara Hoese of St. Louis Park, and Rebecca (Becky) and Jim Vanderlinde of Watertown. Nephews, nieces, and their spouses: Thomas and Nicole Hoese and children Isabelle, Eleni, Violet, James, Arthur and George; Bradley and Niki Jane Hoese and children Vivian, Lucy and Jasper; Brian and Sara Hoese and children Amber, Nolan and Caleb; Nicole and Eric Harpel and his children Andrew, Allie and Sydney; Kristin and Jacob Gross and children Ella, Isaac, and Samuel; Rachel and Michael Boyack and daughters Cora and Ailsa, William and Jenna Feltmann and daughters Bella and Brynlee; Eric and Erica Hoese and children Cade, Ryann, and Jace; Patrick and Marie Hoese and daughters Henley, Avery and Emma; Aaron Vanderlinde and special friend Makayla, and Luke Vanderlinde; aunt and uncle, Mae and Stan Topel of Michigan; family friend and neighbor Al Eggers, other relatives, and many friends at the American Legion in Waconia and the Carver County Fair community.
Serving as casket bearers are Aaron and Luke Vanderlinde; Will Feltmann; and Pat, Eric, Brian, Brad, and Tom Hoese. Honorary casket bearers are Nicole Harpel, Kristin Gross, and Rachel Boyack.
Memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church or to Helping Paws, an organization that trains service dogs for veterans and other disabled individuals (https://helpingpaws.org).
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.