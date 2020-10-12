Dale W. Arndt age 67 of Waconia passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine. Funeral service held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Ted Andrada as officiant. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Masks required and social distancing observed. Interment in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Dale William Arndt was born on October 29, 1952 in Glencoe, MN the only son of Ervin and Paula (Vinkemeier) Arndt. He was baptized on November 9, 1952 by Rev. W.P. Kramer at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. He was confirmed on May 7, 1967 by Rev. John Stehr at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. Dale attended Trinity Lutheran School, Waconia High School and Glen Lake Rehabilitation Center. Dale was well known in the community and worked multiple jobs. He worked in factories for several years and later mowed lawns and shoveled snow for folks in Waconia. He also volunteered at the Once Again Thrift Shop in Waconia. In 2017, Dale made his home at the Lutheran Home Hope Residence in Belle Plaine, MN. He enjoyed the many activities and his job at ProAct in Shakopee. Dale adored cats, was a huge Twins fan and loved to paint, and the opportunity to go fishing. During his younger years he painted many, many oil paint-by-number pictures, of which he was very proud. Recently one of his paintings won an award at the Scott Count Fair. Dale was very social, fun-loving and friendly to all who knew him. Dale was preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Paula Arndt; grandparents Arthur and Anna Arndt, Wm and Hulda Vinkemeier; aunts and uncles. Dale is survived by his loving family: Aunts Lorna Schwirtz, Eunice Vinkemeier, Ellen Arndt; Godchild PatrickBlauert; Cousins; many friends; and the family he made at the Hope Residence. Casket bearers are Ronald Arndt, Patrick Blauert, Manley Vinkemeier, John Vinkemeier, Eugene Wolter, and Daryl Zabel. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.