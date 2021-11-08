Cynthia M. Rosin

Cynthia "Cindy" Rosin, age 62 of St. Bonifacius, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Memorial service 2:00 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia with Rev. Bill Kirmsse as officiant. Gathering of family and friends Saturday from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. A Celebration of Life Open House will follow at approximately 3:30 PM at the St. Bonifacius Community Center (8535 Kennedy Memorial Dr.) in St. Bonifacius. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Cynthia "Cindy" May (Toelle) Rosin was born May 28, 1959 in Breckenridge, MN, the daughter of Dean and Lavonne (Willard) Toelle. She was baptized June 21, 1959 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Nashua. Cindy confirmed her faith in the Lord on April 15, 1973 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Campbell. Her confirmation verse was 1 Corinthians 2:9 " What no eye has seen, what no ear has heard, and what no human mind has conceived, the things God has prepared for those who love him".
After graduating as Salutatorian from the Campbell-Tintah High School in 1977, Cindy studied and earned a degree in graphic design at Bemidji State. On November 24, 1979, Cindy was united in marriage with Kevin Rosin at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Nashua. Since 1987, the couple has lived in St. Bonifacius. Cindy had a passion for newspapers. She had worked in graphic design and publishing for Sun Patriot, Sun Sailor, Paradise Printing and for Outdoor News.
Cindy was fiercely devoted to her family. So much so that for a time she paused her career in the print industry, which she loved, to take a job with a more flexible schedule to allow herself more opportunities to be present for her children's activities. Cindy loved spending time with her friends and family, especially cheering on her grandchildren at sporting events and hosting tea parties.
Cindy had a love for the outdoors and all that it had to offer. She enjoyed time in the boat fishing or just sitting on the deck overlooking South Turtle Lake. She also enjoyed vacations and would take any opportunity to spend time on a beach with her toes in the sand and a loved one by her side. Cindy was very creative and wasn't afraid to tackle any woodworking or construction project around the house.
The relationships that Cindy created and nurtured during her time on earth would be what she considered her crowning achievement. The lives and hearts of her friends, husband, children and grandchildren were directly impacted by the love she had for them.
Cindy was a generous, loving and patient soul. Her whitty, humorous nature will be missed by so many.
Cindy is preceded in death by her mother Lavonne Toelle; infant grandson Jonathan; mother-in-law Kathleen "Kitty" Rosin; sister-in-law Janet Rosin.
Cindy is survived by her loving family: husband of 42 years Kevin Rosin; daughter Rachelle (Tony) Hoeft of Annandale; son Ryan (Lindsey) Rosin of St. Bonifacius; grandchildren Elizabeth, Evelynn and Lucas Hoeft, Addison, Cecilia and Elise Rosin; father Dean Toelle of Waconia; sisters and brothers Kathy (Warren) Grove of Rugby, ND, Linda (Ron) Klukken of Osakis, Steven (Laura) Toelle of Plymouth, Laurie (Jack) Hanson of Brandon, SD, Wanda (Alan) Conley of Waconia; father-in-law Virgil Rosin of Elbow Lake; brother-in-law Greg Rosin of Wendell; sisters-in-law Lynn (Mike) Marks of Norcross, Dawn (Ray) Stach of Bertha; many, many, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and dear friends.
Cindy wanted to express her gratitude for the nursing staff at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. They were incredibly compassionate and kind.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
