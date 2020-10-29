Cynthia L. Randt, age 64 of Chaska, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cynthia was born on September 7, 1956 in Glencoe, the daughter of Arden and Bernice (Oltmann) Breyer. On August 26, 1977, Cynthia was united in marriage to Randy Randt at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband Randy Randt; father Arden Breyer; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harry and Ruth Randt. Cynthia is survived by her loving family: son Eric (Kelsey) Randt of Prior Lake; daughter Amanda (Nick) Rosenow of Chaska; loving grandchildren Kendall, Kaylie and Brooks; mother Bernice Breyer of Glencoe; brothers and sister Randy (Debbie) Breyer of Waverly, Michelle (Greg) Miller of Plato, Tim (Julie) Breyer of Glencoe, Mike (Dianne) Breyer of Waconia; sisters and brothers-in-law Michelle (Greg) Miller of Plato, Tricia (Chris) Remus of Apple Valley; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Carol Alsleben of Glencoe, Janice Henning of Plato, Miriam Randt of Glencoe, Gary (Becky) Randt of Buffalo, Sharon (Mike) Fox of Glencoe, Chuck (Linda) Randt of Glencoe, Jane Randt and special friend Dave Zimmerman of Prior Lake, Darryl Randt of Waterville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
