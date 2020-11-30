Curtis D. Sauter

Curtis Sauter, age 77 of Norwood Young America, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at The Haven in Norwood Young America. Funeral service was 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Eric Zacharias as officiant. Music selections provided by Chuck Thiel. Visitation was Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment with Military Honors provided by the Plato American Legion in the Ferguson Cemetery of Norwood Young America. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Ferguson Cemetery or Friedens County Line Church. Serving as casket bearers Eric Sauter, Andrew Sauter, Steve Reiner, Mitchell Reiner, Tyler Reiner and Thomas Jelkin. Honorary casket bearers Kaitlyn Reiner, Reagan Sauter and Brooke Sauter. Curtis Dale Sauter was born April 12, 1943 in Glencoe, the son of Paul and Elsie (Lenzen) Sauter. He was baptized on May 2, 1943 at St. Paul’s Ev. Reformed Church of Hamburg. Curtis confirmed his faith at St. Paul’s Ev. Reformed Church on April 14, 1957. His confirmation verse was Psalm 16:11 “You make known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand.” Curtis was a 1961 graduate of the Central High School in Norwood Young America. He worked for a short time at Green Isle Manufacturing prior to enlisting in the United States Army. After earning his Honorable Discharge from military service Curtis moved back home and began a milk trucking business which he operated for 31 years. Curtis was united in marriage with Brenda Hoernemann on October 7, 1967 at the Friedens County Line Church of Norwood Young America. This union of 53 years was blessed with children Kelli, Eric and Andrew. In 1996, Curtis transitioned from operating his own business to driving for Barfnecht Trucking and later Derson Manufacturing. After retirement, he continued to stay very active by restoring an antique tractor and competing with it in local tractor pulls. Curtis enjoyed fishing, bowling and entering the demolition derby at the Carver County Fair. He was an active member of his church where he had served on the church council and cemetery board. Curtis was also a member of the Plato American Legion. Curtis will be remembered for being good hearted, having a strong mind and being very dedicated to his work and family. He was always interested in the activities of his grandchildren and looked forward to their visits. Curtis loved to converse with everyone. His “gift to gab” and his love for visiting was the main reason he would be late to most everything. Curtis is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Elsie Sauter; brother-in-law DuWayne Schmitz; uncle Melvin (Margie) Sauter; father-in-law and mother-in-law Orville and Myra Hoernemann; sister-in-law Barbara Halloran. Curtis is survived by his loving family: wife Brenda of Waconia; children Kelli (Steve) Reiner of Hutchinson, Eric (Lisa) Sauter of Cologne, Andrew (Shelly) Sauter of Chanhassen; grandchildren Kaitlyn Reiner (fiance: Thomas Jelkin), Mitchell Reiner (special friend Maddison Messner), Tyler Reiner, Reagan Sauter, Brooke Sauter, Eddie Wessling, Ellie (Nick) Plowman, Erica Wessling, Lydia Krueger, Lauren Krueger; sister Shirley Schmitz of Norwood Young America; sisters-in-law Lona Oltmann of Glencoe, Wendy (Keith) Anderson of Glencoe; uncle Hilary (LeAnn) Sauter of Green Isle; other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
