Constance J. McIntosh

Connie Jean McIntosh, age 71 of Anoka, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius. Visitation from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at church. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.
Connie was born on April 21, 1950 in Cologne, the daughter of Marvin and Eleanor (Eiden) Maas. She grew up in St. Bonifacius and went to catholic grade school there. Connie graduated from Waconia High School in 1968.
Connie met her husband Don in 1969 and they were united in marriage on July 11, 1970 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. Connie and Don lived most of their lives in Mayer. She worked for 28 years for the Mayer Oil Co. Connie was on the Mayer City Council for several years and also on the church council at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. She taught religion class and sang in the choir at St. Boniface. Over her life, she did quilting and hand sewn many quilts. After retiring with her husband Don in 2007, they moved to their lake home in Menahga. Connie and Don did quite a bit of traveling, mostly in the winter. They were in 35 different states and wintered in Florida, Alabama and Arizona. All of that came to an end when Connie was diagnosed with Frontal Lobe Dementia in 2018.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Eleanor Maas, brother Dave Maas, sister-in-law Edith Davis, brother-in-law Dick Davis.
Connie is survived by her husband Don; children Heidi (Jeremy) Goodin of St. Michael, Sarah (Troy) Schreifels of Anoka, Joshua (Christine) McIntosh of Mayer; grandchildren Jacob, Jared and Jason Goodin of St. Michael, Lauryn and Ethan Schreifels of Anoka; sister and brother-in-law Marie and Tom Duncan of Sauk Centre; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Judy and Doug Kovacs of Lexington, KY, Darrell and Sherron McIntosh of Chaves, KY; sister-in-law Judy Maas of Norwood Young America; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation for Connie to St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 7101 143rd Ave. NW, Ramsey, MN 55303.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
