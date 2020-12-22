Connie Jean (Richter) Grunewald was born on July 31, 1952 in Glencoe, MN, the daughter of Alfred and Elizabeth (Chastek) Richter. She was baptized as an infant and made her First Communion and Confirmation all at the Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, MN. Connie received her education in Norwood and was a graduate of the Central High School class of 1969. She went on to Dakota County Technical college, earning a degree in Computer Science. Connie worked for Control Data in Bloomington, MN for 28 years. That is where she met the love of her life Stan Grunewald. They were married at the Como Park Conservatory on November 17, 2001. Eventually they moved to Rawlins, WY where Stan was hired as a teacher. Connie found a job working for the Rocky Mountain Pipeline and later for the Bureau of Land Management for 10 years. They bought a winter home in Punta Gorda, FL. In fall, heading to Florida, they would stop in Minnesota and spend Thanksgiving with family. While in Florida, they found joy in attending the Visual Arts Center. There Connie loved making beaded jewelry and metal art. Together they loved square dancing and traveling. Some of their trips included Hong Kong, a South American Cruise, a train trip through Colorado and a trip to the Panama Canal. Connie was called from this life on November 27, 2020 at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY at the age of 69. Blessed be her memory. She is survived by sisters Betty Hoen of Chaska, MN, Karen Droeger and Debbie (Duane) Schrupp and brother Ronnie (Kathy) Richter all of Norwood Young America, MN; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents Alfred and Elizabeth; little brother David; mother-in-law Florence and brother-in-law David Grunewald.
