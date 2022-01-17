Connie Baumann

Connie (Schmieg) Baumann went home to be with Jesus on January 13, 2022, at the age of 50 after a 14 year battle with cancer.
Connie was born to Dale and Evelyn (Haag) Schmieg on March 26, 1971. She was baptized on April 18, 1971, at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake, MN and confirmed there on May 5, 1985. Connie was married to Gregory Baumann on June 12, 1993, at St. James. They were blessed with three children, Mitchell, Alex and Anna. She worked as a Medical Assistant at Lakeview Clinic for 30 years. For those who knew her best, Connie will be remembered by her love for her husband and children, her laughter, joy and bright beautiful smile. She inspired many with her strong faith and courage even through life's difficulties. She truly enjoyed life, especially time spent with family and friends, music and singing, shopping, decorating her home and cheering on her children at their sporting events.
Connie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Orella Schmieg Ervin and Eliza Haag, her father-in-law, Glenn Baumann.
She is survived by her husband, Greg; sons, Mitchell and Alex, daughter, Anna; parents, Dale and Evelyn Schmieg; sisters, Diane (Grant) Bowman, Lisa (Kyle) Erickson; mother-in-law, Caroline Baumann; brothers-in-law, Phil (Grace) Baumann and Paul (Jen) Baumann; sisters-in-law, Mary (Kevin) Pieper, Sarah (Charlie) Scheinost and Laura Baumann; as well as other numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home in Howard Lake and Funeral Service on Saturday, January 22, at 2:00p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.