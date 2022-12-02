Colin S. Coxall

Our beloved Colin Coxall passed away November 24, 2022 peacefully with his wife, Annette, at his side.
Colin was born in the London Borough of Croydon, England on June 9, 1937 to Mabel and Stanley Coxall and grew up in war torn London with his mother and two brothers while his father was away serving in the British Army in India. After completing grammar school, Colin enlisted in the Royal Air Force pursuing aircraft navigation and radar operation and serving from 1956 to 1958. After earning his University of London certificates, he became an Associate of the Institute of Bankers in London. His banking career brought him to the United States in 1981 after being invited to First Bank in Minneapolis to manage the evaluation and implementation of a multi-currency accounting and trading system. Later, Colin formed his own consulting firm which took him all over the United States; most notably to the Pentagon on 911. He retired in 2001 for some well-earned rest and relaxation.
Colin loved music, singing and entertaining family and friends and was a talented piano, saxophone and E horn player. Colin's many life experiences helped to fuel the extraordinary stories he kept in his pocket. These historic tales always held his audiences spellbound. We will dearly miss his ready wit, dependability, determination, and his gentle charm. May God hold our Colin in His tender embrace.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St.) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Celebration of life at the Coxall home following the Mass.
Colin was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Mabel Coxall; brother Brian Coxall.
Colin is survived by his loving family: wife Annette Zervas-Coxall; brother Michael (Jeannette) Coxall.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
