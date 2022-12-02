Colin S. Coxall

Our beloved Colin Coxall passed away November 24, 2022 peacefully with his wife, Annette, at his side.

Colin was born in the London Borough of Croydon, England on June 9, 1937 to Mabel and Stanley Coxall and grew up in war torn London with his mother and two brothers while his father was away serving in the British Army in India. After completing grammar school, Colin enlisted in the Royal Air Force pursuing aircraft navigation and radar operation and serving from 1956 to 1958. After earning his University of London certificates, he became an Associate of the Institute of Bankers in London. His banking career brought him to the United States in 1981 after being invited to First Bank in Minneapolis to manage the evaluation and implementation of a multi-currency accounting and trading system. Later, Colin formed his own consulting firm which took him all over the United States; most notably to the Pentagon on 911. He retired in 2001 for some well-earned rest and relaxation.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.