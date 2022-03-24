Clyde Michael Rumpza born at his parent's farm on November 14, 1929, to Michael and Lorena (Justus) Rumpza. Grade school at Oak Lake Rural school east of Watertown. Active in Vo Ag department at Watertown High School. FFA in high school (state secretary one year). Began farming with his father while still in high school and continued farming after graduation in 1948. Married Patricia Murn Oct. 3, 1953, entered the U.S. Army (drafted) the same year in December. After army service, he bought his father's farm and farmed until 1994, expanding his operation several times.
He was elected to the Mid America Dairy Cooperative board of directors in 1979 and served until 1990. At the time of his retirement from this board he was chairman of the Northern Division, had served the longest term on the Corporate Board, and was chairman of the finance committee. Served on the National Milk Producers board. Member of the board of Spring Valley Cheese and Watertown Bremer Bank from 1973 to 1993.
He served his parish, Immaculate Conception in Watertown, in two building programs, the present church building and Religious Ed Center. He was a trustee of his church for several years. He was an extraordinary minister of the eucharist and was always ready to volunteer help when needed. Member of "Charlie's Angels" for several years.
Clyde set up a woodworking shop when he retired from milking cows and was always busy with projects for family and friends. He contributed many projects for various fund raisers. He also enjoyed fishing in the summer. His very favorite hobby was playing cards, Bridge, 500 and Cribbage. Clyde was loved by everyone wherever he went for his wit, warmth, and willingness to help.
Preceded in death by his parents, son Mark, brother Ambrose and his wife Marie, and brother Harlan and his wife Idella.
Survived by wife Patricia; daughters Karen "Kay" Rumpza and Laura (David) Paquette; sons Paul and Michael (Anne); grandchildren Rosa Lauber, Benjamin, Aaron, Maureen Randall, Elizabeth Lunsford, Stephanie, John, Joseph, Mary, Brother Florian, Thomas "Tommy Clyde," Anthony, and Ashlee Mader; great-grandchildren Kyle, Vivian, Paul, Adeline, Dannielle, Zoe, Morrison, Chloie, Calvin, Matthew, Evangeline, Leona, and Milo; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown, Minnesota. Gathering of family and friends held in the church on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to Mass. Inurnment in the church cemetery.
Arrangements by the Iten's Watertown Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.