Clayton J. Schindler, age 50 of Norwood Young America, passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia at a later date. Clayton was born June 12, 1969 in Waconia, MN, the son of Florian and Judy (Lenz) Schindler. He was baptized at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia, MN and confirmed at Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, MN. Farming was Clayton’s passion and he pursued it most of his life. He worked many years at the Willard Stender Farm. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent much of his free time fishing. He loved his family and found joy listening to music and spending time with them Clayton was preceded in death by his grandparents Victor and Frances Schindler, Stanford and Myrtle Lenz; infant sister Angel Marie Schindler; nephew Spencer Schindler. Clayton is survived by his loving family: parents Florian and Judy Schindler of Norwood Young America; brothers Clark Schindler of Hubert, NC, Nathaniel “Sam” Schindler of Norwood Young America, MN; uncles and aunts Doug (Delores) Lenz of Watertown, MN, Peter Lenz of Waconia, Shirley Bailey of Wisconsin, Ken Peter of Watertown, MN, Rose (Don) Leisen of Maple Grove, MN; many aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
