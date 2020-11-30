Claude J. Eiden, age 91 of Cologne, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Winsted. A private graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Claude Joseph Eiden was born on July 18, 1929 in Cologne, the son of Henry and Clara (Mohrbacher) Eiden. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Cologne. On February 19, 1955, Claude was united in marriage to Carol (Siegle) Eiden and together they were blessed with three children. Claude was a diligent and dedicated worker. He was a decorated serviceman and served honorably in the Navy for four years. Upon leaving the service, he along with his brother, Maury, owned and operated Eiden Brothers Hardware Store in Cologne, for 40 years. When not working, Claude enjoyed fishing, hunting and listening to Old Tyme Music. He also loved to raise chickens and pigeons. He had pride in showing them off at the fair and shows around the state. Beyond his work and hobbies, Claude’s greatest joy was his family. Going on vacations and traveling out west with his wife were a treasure to him. What he gave to this world and the love he showed his family left a mark and will be greatly missed. Claude was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Clara Eiden; brother Maurice Eiden; sisters Margie Woychick, Phyllis Heutmaker and Mary Ann Wodnick. Claude is survived by his loving family: his wife of 65 years Carol; children Diane (Jack) Hoese, Sue and John, Russell (Trisha) Eiden; four grandchildren Brad (Niki) Hoese, Kristin (Jake) Gross; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Janet Meuwissen, Audrey and Ray Fischer, Clarice and Ray Kirsch, Dallas Siegle. Cards or memorials can be sent to the Johnson Funeral Home, 141 East First St., Waconia, MN 55387. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.