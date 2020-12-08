Claude “Bud” H. Kalkes, 80, Sisseton, SD, formerly of Chaska, MN, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at his home. Private funeral services will take place at a later date. Bud was born February 1, 1940, in Minneapolis, MN, to Claude and Evelyn (Derhaag) Kalkes. He was baptized, made his First Communion and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1958. After graduation, Bud attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis for carpentry. On May 11, 1974, Bud married Karen “Joyce” Manee at Trinity Lutheran Church in Chaska. During their 46 years of marriage, they lived and worked in Chaska, Waconia, MN, Cologne, MN, Heber, AZ, and Sisseton. Bud operated his own carpentry and contracting business, Kalkes Brothers and Sons, and was considered one of the very best. His father often said he was the best finish carpenter in the Twin Cities. He retired in 2003. Bud was an avid outdoorsman. He fished all the lakes in Minnesota and South Dakota. He loved hunting big game, whitetail and ducks. Bud was a member of the carpenters union, and he supported the Elk Foundation and the Turkey Federation. Survivors include his wife, Joyce; children, Terry (fiancée Angie) Kalkes of Chaska, Nadine (Tom) Lundquist of Cologne, Steve (friend Pam) Kalkes of Backus, MN, Troy Knudson of Idaho, and Billy (Tonia) Kalkes of Norwood, MN; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, Krist (Sarah) Kalkes, Henry and Ida of Waconia, Taylor (Kelsey) Lundquist, Nora and Grace of Cologne, Lance (Ally) Lundquist, Max and Gus of Cologne, Lauren (Mark) Bruner and Morgan of Waconia, Micheal (friend Jordyn) Kalkes and Salem of Norwood, Natalie (Aaron) Lehrke and Brock of Norwood, Natashia (fiancé Jaron) Kalkes of St. Paul, MN, Nicholas Knudsen of Phoenix, AZ, Justin Kalkes of Eden Prairie, MN, Alex Kalkes of Norwood, Luke Kalkes of Jordan, MN, and Jake Kalkes of Norwood; brother, Ken (Elaine) Kalkes of Chaska; sisters, Susan (Roger) Sames of Jordan, Carolyn (Eugene) Wisnewski of Prior Lake, MN, and Jean Lusignan of Shakopee, MN; brothers-in-law, Billy Manee of Ola, ID and Lon (Lynette) Manee of Granite Falls, MN; and sisters-in-law, Faye (Carl) Ohliger of Granite Falls and Shirley Johnson of Beardsley, MN. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Evelyn Kalkes; mother and father-in-law, Helen and Delburt Manee; brother, Douglas Kalkes; brothers-in-law, Jim Manee and Dwayne Johnson; and sisters-in-law, Lois Manee, Colleen Manee, and Judy Goddard. Eggers Funeral Home, Rosholt, SD
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.