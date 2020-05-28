Clarence H. Feltman, age 96 of Norwood Young America, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Waconia Good Samaritan Center. Graveside Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Mau Memorial Cemetery in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation was held Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. Social distancing requirements at both locations. Memorials are preferred to Lutheran Hour Ministries, The Gideons, St. John’s Bus Ministry, Mayer Lutheran High School, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Clarence was a voracious reader and loved to learn. He graduated high school at 16 and, after one year of teacher’s training, he taught in local country schools for two years before enlisting in the Army during World War II. He served in General Patton’s Third Army in the artillery division. His ability to speak fluent German was a useful tool and he frequently served as interpreter. In one instance, while speaking with a Burgermeister (“mayor”) of a German town, Clarence was led to a group of Nazi soldiers who wanted to surrender. He safely facilitated their surrender and was awarded the Bronze Star. At the end of the war, Clarence was stationed in Baltimore in the Intelligence Division and taught German. One night, at the insistence of a friend, he attended a USO dance. It was there that he met a cadet nurse, Hilda Faye Eggleston, who he would spend the next 70 years of his life with. Following their wedding on October 26, 1946, Clarence and Hilda hopped the train from Baltimore to Young America, Minnesota to take over Clarence’s family farm. Clarence was eternally grateful and astonished at the extent of Hilda’s love for him when she gave up everything she knew in her home state of Virginia to move to Minnesota. It was there that Clarence and Hilda cultivated a life of love and service to their community. They raised four children together on the farm: Mike, Bob, Debbie, and Jim. In 1958, Clarence sold the cows, became a mail carrier, and the family was able to take their first vacation to Bay Lake. This would be the first of many trips Clarence and Hilda would take together. Clarence’s love of flowers and gardening was immediately visible when you stepped foot on the farm or in any of the homes they built thereafter. He had extensive flower beds and a particular love of roses. He was a 4-H leader and long-time member of the Carver County Fair Board. Clarence was also a man of faith and served his church in many capacities, including elder and a member of the school board and church council. He was a Gideon member and took great joy in his men’s Bible study which lasted for years. As anyone who knew him could attest, Clarence had a penchant and a gift for story- and joke-telling. He had a joke for every occasion and the mischievous “Feltman Grin” is well known to friends and family. His voice commanded a room and you could easily lose yourself in hours of family, local, and world history as told by Clarence. This might be one of our greatest voids in losing him. It is hard to sum up the life of such an intelligent, loving, caring, wickedly funny, and kind-hearted man. Clarence loomed large in the lives of those who loved him. As he told us many times, he lived a full and blessed life. With Hilda by his side, he wouldn’t have asked for anything different. As a family, we feel lucky to have had him for all of these years and are grateful that he is now at peace. He is already sorely missed. Clarence is preceded in death by his wife Hilda Feltman; son Michael Feltman Sr.; parents Herman and Mary Feltman; daughter-in-law Mary Feltman; brothers and sister-in-law Ray Feltman, Wilmer and Marlys Feltman; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Peggy Eggleston; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Virginia and Jess Staton, Joyce Nichols. Clarence is survived by his loving family: sons Bob (Wanda) Feltman, Jim Feltman; daughter Debbie (Keith) Rude; grandchildren Karen (Jacob) Driskill, Kathy (Shane) Reding, Becky (Naia Posniak) Rude, Christy Feltman, Anne Marie (Elijah) Waters, Kari (Isaac) Maddox, Mike (Jodi) Feltman, Charissa Feltman, Melissa (Jonas) Patterson; 20 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Dr. Wharton Nichols; God children Mary (Dreier) Pfohl and Cameron Nutter; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
