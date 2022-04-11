Clarence F. Kelzer

Clarence Kelzer, age 98, of Chaska passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at Waconia Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.
Mass of Christian Burial held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at St. Victoria Parish Family (8228 Victoria Dr.) in Victoria with Father Bob White as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held at the church Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.
Clarence Frank Kelzer was born November 4, 1923 on the family farm on Pioneer Trail in Chaska, the son of George and Anna (Williams) Kelzer. His early years were spent helping with the chores and taking care of the horses. He grew up on the farm with his two brothers and one sister. At age 14, his dad died and Clarence left school to take over farming the family farm.
The great-grandson of Wendelin Grimm, Clarence farmed on the second farm that Wendelin homesteaded. Wendelin brought 'Ewiger Klee' (alfalfa) to Carver County when he emigrated from Germany, where he propagated a new strain of alfalfa that was winter hardy to the Midwest.
On June 5, 1945, he married Dorothy Leuthner from Victoria. They had seven children. Clarence increased the dairy herd and expanded the amount of land he farmed.
He was a member of the National Farmers Organization, for many years, and participated in a milk holding action as a means to increase milk prices for dairy farmers.
After trying contour strips on his own farm, he realized the value, so he convinced area farmers to employ that practice on their farms and he won numerous awards including Carver County's Conservationist of the year in 2012.
Clarence enjoyed hosting groups and tours to the farm, including a group of Russian farmers during the cold war. He also enjoyed showing people the largest cottonwood tree in the state of Minnesota which grows on the farm. He hosted international exchange students and adults from Italy, Sweden and Amman, Jordan.
Clarence was baptized at St. Victoria Church and was a lifelong member receiving all his sacraments there. He was involved with many church activities. He was a generous donor with both time and resources.
Clarence and Dorothy traveled to Europe multiple times. During WWII, they placed a note in a clothing donation that was received by the Gorski family in Finland and resulted in a 70-year relationship with both parties visiting each other.
In their retirement, they purchased a seasonal residence in Arizona where they wintered for over 10 years. They enjoyed golf and winter visits from family and friends.
Clarence and Dorothy loved to dance to old time music. They loved following their favorite polka bands and getting to know the band members. They traveled to many polka fests and were a fixture at Victoria's Bavarian days in their German costumes. They loved to gather family and friends together to celebrate special occasions, to dance to old time music and eat good food.
Clarence is preceded in death by his daughter Baby Mary Kelzer; parents George Kelzer and Anna Kelzer Schneider; brothers Leonard (Alice) Kelzer, Delbert (Ann) Kelzer; sister Leona (Harold) Kerber; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Virginia and Claude Teas, Rita and Walter Peterson, Mary Lou Leuthner.
Clarence is survived by his loving family: wife Dorothy Kelzer of Waconia; children Barbara (Dan) Bonsteel of Woodbury, Kathy (Brian) Huckins of Northborough, MA, Diane Kelzer of Portland, OR, Steven (Barbara) Kelzer of Chaska, Marie (Joan Bolduc) Kelzer of Marina del Rey, CA, Lisa (George) Ceaser of Chanhassen; grandchildren Jillian (Todd) Newlin, Andrew (Terran Rainer) Huckins, Galen (Emma McCumber) Huckins, Emilee (Brandon) Hall, Nathan (Abra Cooper) Searles, J.T. (Peggy) Hargreaves, Janet Hargreaves, Jason (Kristy Matthews) Hargreaves, Matt (Sara Hilgers) McAllister, Heather (Gavin Bloesch-Radi) Ceaser, Taylor (Tripp) Ceaser Sedio, Jordan (Dejana Drekovic) Ceaser; great-grandchildren Scott Fellman, KeyLee Schrempp, Allison Hargreaves, Brandon Hargreaves, Teagan Hargreaves, Devon Hargreaves, Lucas Hargreaves, Paige Hargreaves, Quinn Matthews, Olivia Matthews, Devin Matthews, Jack Matthews, Ronan Newlin, Connor Newlin, Fiona Newlin, Zander Bloesch-Radi, Charli Bloesch-Radi, Willow Ceaser Sedio, Alden Searles; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Maurice Jr. and Alice Leuthner of Deephaven, Roger and Marge Leuthner of Victoria, Carol and Tony Weinzierl of St. Bonifacius; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are J.T. Hargreaves, Jason Hargreaves, Scott Fellman, Matt McAllister, Jordan Ceaser, Galen Huckins and Jillian Newlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
