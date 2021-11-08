Christopher "Chris" David Niesen, age 51, of rural Silver Lake passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
He was born on February 14, 1970 in Waconia to James and Marjorie (Sundin) Niesen.
On September 14, 1991, Christopher Niesen and Joan Fasching were joined in Holy Marriage at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. God blessed their marriage with three children.
Chris graduated from Watertown Mayer High School in 1988. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted.
Chris loved his family above all else and was a proud supporter in his children's lives. He cherished his time at home enjoying the simple things - sitting on the porch having coffee, watching the birds, having bonfires, and talking about life's wins and challenges. Throughout the years, his children enjoyed him coaching their sports teams and being in the stands for every competition.
Chris was generous with his time, resources, and love to everyone he knew. No time spent with him went without a laugh and everyone was welcomed into the home as family. He lived life to the fullest, working and playing hard. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and tinkering in his shop.
Survived by his loving wife of thirty years: Joan Niesen; children: Ali Niesen and fiancé Eric Holmay, Jack Niesen and Owen Niesen; siblings: Gary (Sue), Mike (Barb), Nick (Kellie), Eric (Jill), Kathy (Dan); in-laws: Jim and Shirley Fasching, Gail (Tim) Mueller, Lori (Bruce) Dahl, Sue (Joe) Stevens, Karla (Tony) Powell; furry friends: Mac and Rex. Also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Guy Niesen, and two infant siblings David and Mary.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Chris Niesen will be held on Thursday, November 11th at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. Father Matthew Wiering will be the Celebrant.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 10th from 4-8 P.M at the church. A Prayer service will be held at 7:30 P.M. Further visitation will be held on Thursday, November 11th one hour prior to Mass. A private burial will occur at a future time. Arrangements for Christopher "Chris" Niesen are by The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. Online condolences may be made to:
