Christopher A. Phillips, age 46 of Waconia, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at church. Christopher was born on January 15, 1974 in Manitowoc, WI, the son of John Jr. and Pamela (nee Peterson) Phillips. Chris was a son, a brother, an uncle, a husband, a father. He worked hard building his construction business Phillips Property Improvements (PPI). His sons, Ben and Blake, were his “B” boys, and Julie was his “Baby Cakes.” The universe gave Chris many gifts that most people never experience. He walked through life with a halo of light and energy. His eyes and his smiles were like lasers of kindness, generosity, emotion, entertainment and deep, deep laughter. Being in the moment with Chris was something that was true and real and unforgettable. As soon as Chris entered a room, everyone instantly became a better person. His heart was bigger than his voice- and he was LOUD! Oh my, was he loud! Chris was a passionate person who loved bonfires, fireworks, music, one liners, and the Vikings. He tried to lift everyone’s spirit by joking, teasing, and horsing around. He would drive everyone crazy because he would cling to a song and play it WAY too many times. He was the master of quoting movie lines to fit any situation. In one moment, all the lives of the people he touched will never be the same. His memory will live on forever through all his friends and family. He will never be forgotten. We need to hold onto his voice, let it play and ring in your head...over and over. Christopher was preceded in death by his grandparents Roy and Ingeborg Peterson, John Sr. and Margaret Phillips. Christopher is survived by his loving family: wife Julie; sons Benjamin and Blake Phillips; parents John Jr. and Pamela Phillips of Manitowoc, WI; brothers and sisters-in-law John III and Lisa Phillips of Seymour, TN, Scott and Stephanie Phillips of Evansville, WI; nephews and niece Emerson, Jensen, Jack and Zane; father-in-law and mother-in-law Larry and Janice Wirtz of Waconia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jason and Becky Wirtz of Nisswa, Joe Wirtz of Waconia, Lori and Jesse Mills of Chanhassen; nieces and nephews Meghan, Addison, Colin, Carson, Hannah, Hayden; special family friend Lauren Johnson; other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
