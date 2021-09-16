Chris John Logelin

Christopher John Logelin, 70, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home. He was born in Watertown, MN on August 7th, 1951 to Donald and Arlene Logelin and raised in St. Bonifacius, MN. He was the oldest of five children. Chris graduated from Waconia HS in 1969 where he excelled in music and the arts and loved musical performance. He portrayed Captain Von Trapp in the Sound of Music and was awarded best actor in his high school. Chris went on to attend Moorhead State University where he met the love of his life, Lyn Holme from Ortonville, MN. Chris and Lyn were married August 31, 1974 at First English Lutheran church in Ortonville MN. They were blessed with twin boys, Josh and Joe in 1978. Chris worked at the St. Boni Farm store, a family business from a very early age and was well known in the community. Chris went on to a successful career in environmental compliance for over thirty years at Westinghouse, Alcoa, and URS Corporation and others. He was well respected in the industry and ended his career in Pittsburgh, PA where he made his final home. Chris’s biggest treasure was his family, on August 31st Lyn and Chris celebrated 47 years of marriage. Christmas was one of his favorite family times, every year he would pack up his family and come to Minnesota to spend time with family. Sharing family traditions was important to him. Chris and Lyn recently made his long-planned RV road trip to Minnesota to celebrate 70 years of life with both families for a weekend of love and fun. It will be a memory cherished by all. On August 7th he enjoyed celebrating his birthday in PA with many wonderful friends. Chris loved life and asked each of us to have a smile on our face! He was the life of the party, singing, dancing and making sure no one stayed on the sidelines. He always had one more dance in him. He loved hunting, fishing and travel. His spirit and love of life was contagious, developing many friendships that lasted a lifetime. He will be greatly missed by all. Preceded in death by parents Donald and Arlene Logelin, father and mother in-law, Paul and Barbara Holme. He is survived by his wife Dr. Lyn Logelin, Josh Logelin (Mary Jo) grandchildren Grady, Charlotte and Beckett Logelin of Moon Township, son Joe Logelin (Rebecca Komar) of Mt. Lebanon. Sisters and brother-in-laws, Linda Froehling (Randy) of Chanhassen, MN, Beth Whittaker (Paul) of Waconia, MN, Ann Logelin (Bob Malmassari) of Snoqualmie, WA Lara Morris (Trevor) of Snoqualmie, WA. Sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws; Tamra Maughan (Stan) of Edina, MN, Paulette Medin (Paul) of Vadnais Heights, MN, Peter Holme (Ann) of Ortonville, MN, Todd Holme of Lompoc, CA. Many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A service of remembrance will be held at Beinhauer Funeral home Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 2 to 4pm. All are welcome to honor his memory. Following the service of remembrance everyone is invited to the AC Hotel in Southpointe for a reception in Chris's memory. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Chris’ name towards a memorial structure at Don Logelin Memorial Lions Park. Don was his father. To donate, please go to https://everloved.com/life-of/christopher-logelin/.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.