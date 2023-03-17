Cheryl M. Klemp

Cheryl Mae Klemp, age 73 of Lester Prairie (formerly of St. Louis Park), passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Funeral service was held Thursday, March 16th at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie with Rev. Eric Nelson as officiant. The family was available prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.

