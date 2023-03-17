Cheryl M. Klemp

Cheryl Mae Klemp, age 73 of Lester Prairie (formerly of St. Louis Park), passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Funeral service was held Thursday, March 16th at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie with Rev. Eric Nelson as officiant. The family was available prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.
Cheryl Mae Klemp (nee Emich) was born December 20, 1949 in Watertown MN, the daughter of Ethel (nee Lehrke) and Earl Emich. Cheryl was baptized by Pastor Ernst at St. John's Lutheran Church (Hollywood) and confirmed by Pastor Vomhoff at St. Paul's. Cheryl attended Lester Prairie High School and felt her proudest accomplishment was raising her two daughters, Chrissy and Julie.
Cheryl was a highly self-educated woman who was dedicated to working hard and providing for her family. Prior to her long-term career, she was a bartender at Keg's Bar, catered for years with her cousins on the weekends, and worked at Tonka Toys. The majority of her career was spent working for Minneapolis Cardiology, serving nearly 39 years, before her retirement in 2020.
Cheryl was also an accomplished cook, which always led to entertaining a large gathering of friends and family. Her Memorial Day picnics and Garage Sale Day lunches were not to be missed. In retirement, Cheryl enjoyed being back in Lester Prairie and took pride in her many flower beds and decorating her "she shed" built by her grandfather. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her family - particularly, watching her grandchildren in all of their activities. Cheryl was a long-time member of the Lake Mary VFW Auxiliary Post 9232 in Winsted, MN.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents Ethel and Earl Emich; brother-in-law Bruce Pease.
Cheryl is survived by her loving family: lifelong partner and fiancé, David Gutzmann of Lester Prairie; daughters, Christine Klemp of Lester Prairie, Julie Klemp-Wischnack and husband Ronald Jr. "Gus" of Norwood Young America; grandchildren, Reed and Reese Wischnack and sister, Judy Pease of Waconia, MN.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
