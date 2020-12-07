Charlotte E. Gongoll

Charlotte “Mutzie” Gongoll, age 93 of Waconia, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Auburn Meadows in Waconia. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E. 2nd St.) in Waconia with Rev. Robert Alsleben as officiant. Visitation held at the church one hour prior to the service. Private interment Friday, December 11, 2020 at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Charlotte Eleanor (Schmid) Gongoll was born October 9, 1927 in Victoria, the daughter of Frank and Olivia (Heutmaker) Schmid. Charlotte was baptized and confirmed at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria. On October 11, 1947, Charlotte was united in marriage with Warren E. Gongoll at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska. This union was blessed with children Alan, Kenneth and Beth. The family made their home in Waconia. Charlotte had worked for the Super Valu Corporation holding multiple positions but mostly in assisting with corporate travel. After retirement, she had worked at Duebers in Waconia. Charlotte was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia where she willingly volunteered whenever asked. She was also a member of the Waconia VFW Auxiliary. Charlotte enjoyed gardening, baking, canning pickles and winning the occasional game of Sheephead. She’ll be remembered for her spirited and chipper personality who was very faithful to her family and friends. Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband Warren Gongoll; parents Frank and Olivia Schmid; son Kenneth and spouse Beverly Gongoll; grandson Pat and spouse Heidi Gongoll; sister Pearl Schmid; brothers Russell (Darlene) Schmid, Walter Schmid, Floyd (Mae) Schmid; father-in-law and mother-in-law Edwin and Edna Gongoll; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gordon and Jean Gongoll. Charlotte is survived by her loving family: son Alan (Cindy) Gongoll of Waconia; daughter Beth (Steve) Reichenberger of St. Bonifacius; grandchildren Jesse Gongoll, Matthew (Jessica) Gongoll, Andrew (Lindsey) Gongoll, Greg (Marcy) Gongoll, Jeremy Reichenberger, Katie Reichenberger, Heather (Pat) Fabish; 10 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends. Serving as casket bearers are Charlotte’s grandchildren. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
