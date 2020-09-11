Charlotte A. Philp

Charlotte McCann Philp, 93, of Watertown, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her lake home in Brainerd. Char was born April 15, 1927, in Minneapolis to Arthur and Nan McCann. She graduated from Washburn High School and earned her RN degree at the College of St. Theresa. She met the love of her life, Dr. David R. Philp, while working at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. They moved to Watertown in 1954 and quickly found themselves engrained in the community. Char and Dave were married for 62 years. While raising her family, Char was a dedicated volunteer and was honored to serve the community she loved, when and where needed. She had an engaging personality, was truly interested in others, and was a loyal friend. Char was known for her spunky personality, dazzling fashion sense, and skills at the card table. She could often be found playing bridge or golf, never letting her age hold her back. She was a fan of Frank Sinatra, and was known for pioneering her own dance moves at family celebrations. Char was known to her great grandchildren as GiGi: “a classy lady.” Char was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jack McCann (Gloria), and her husband Dr. David Philp. She is survived by her three children: Nancy Simpson of Edina, Dave Philp (Peggy) of Waconia, and Alison Burgstahler (Scott) of Sandpoint, Idaho; her cherished grandchildren: David Philp (Mary), Daniel Philp (Katrina), Anna Bell (James), Nicole Thomson (Andrew), James Simpson (Morgen), Molly Burgstahler and Matthew Burgstahler; and her six adored great-grandchildren: David and Sylvia Philp, Hattie Mae and Margaret Philp, Clara and Leo Bell. Char was a city girl who moved to the country. She loved her community. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed. A toast to Char. Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Watertown, MN. Visitation Friday, September 18, 5-7 p.m. and continues Saturday, one hour prior to Mass, all in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ridgeview Foundation (Ridgeview Medical Center Waconia) or Immaculate Conception Church, Watertown. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
