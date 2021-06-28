Charles W. Schmakel age 86 of Waconia passed away on Saturday June 26, 2021 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral Service Wednesday June 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Rev. Bob Alsleben officiating. visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at church. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Charles was born on May 27, 1935 in Waconia the son of Walter T. and Alvina (Terwedo) Schmakel. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. On June 1, 1957 Charles was united in marriage to Marlene Kusske at St. John Lutheran Church Hollywood Twp. New Germany. Charlie enjoyed being active in his life, he belonged to the bowling league in Waconia that went to many state championships. Also hunting and fishing with his family up at Red Lake or Northome. Charlie worked at Mackenthuns in Waconia for 65 years as a meat cutter. When he was younger he would give part of his pay check to his mother to cover various bills at home and would bring food home from the store for the family. Charlie and Marlene liked to go on many trips which included British Columbia, Colorado and northern Minnesota many times. He had an outgoing personality, had time for a conversation with anyone. Charlie tended to his garden during the summer, took pride on how things looked. He would give a lot of his produce away to family and friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Alvina Schmakel; brothers Walter Schmakel, Larry Schmakel, Neil (Mary) Schmakel, Ken “Shifty” Schmakel; sisters Bertha in infancy, Marlene McPadden, Joanne (Donald) Karels, Lois (Edgar) Winckel, Vera (Wallace) Dressel; father-in-law and mother-in-law Edward and Anna Kusske; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Elroy and Irene Kusske, Muriel and Ralph Maass, Howard and Geraldine Kusske, Myron and Marcille Kusske, Kenneth Kusske, Art Kusske. Charlie is survived by his loving family: wife Marlene; son Michael Schmakel of Waconia; sister Sharon Pearson of Golden Valley; brothers Dale (Faith) Schmakel of Bloomington, LeRoy (Penny) Schmakel of Waconia; sisters-in-law Delores Schmakel of Waconia, Nancy Schmakel of Waconia, Alyce Schmakel of Waconia; brother-in-law Gary McPadden; nieces, nephews other relative and friends. Casket Bearers Brian Lentz, LeRoy Schmakel, Mike Schmakel, Jeff Schmakel, Mark Schmakel, Nathan Zellmann. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com.
