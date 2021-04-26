Charles "Charlie" Jacob Diethelm

Charlie Diethelm, 82 of Effie Minnesota, formerly from Victoria, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Charlie was born August 15, 1938, the second child (first son) to Gordon and Clara (Niccum) Diethelm. He married Joyce Rose Schmeadeka on September 2, 1961 and they had two children, and later divorced. He then married Norma Jean (Terry) Lamberton on August 23, 1980 and they lived in Waconia, MN. In the late 1960’s early 1970’s, Charlie owned a bar in Victoria “Charlie’s Place.” He worked for Jonathan as a mechanic for several years, then moved on to the construction business working for Kenny Diethelm Construction and later for himself. Charlie and Norma moved to Effie in 1996. Charlie worked for several years at Carpenter Township. Charlie loved to hunt and fish with a group of guys from Victoria that would come north. You could usually find him tinkering with something outside in one of his sheds or garage. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife Norma (Terry) Diethelm; step son Scott Lamberton; parents Gordon and Clara Diethelm; his father and mother-in-law Lavern and Edna Terry; granddaughter Taylor Wieland; grandson Nathan Lamberton; brothers-in-law Dan Volner, Jon Schlender and George Koehnen; nephews David Schmid and Kerry Bravo. He is survived by his daughters Charlotte (Michael) Hanson and Wendy (Ronnie) Wieland; step children Brenda (Wally) Stone, Susan (Rev. Ken) Hinrichs, Mark (Jan) Lamberton, Diane Lamberton; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters LaMoine Schmid, Muriel (Gordon) Peters, Lorraine (Howard) Schaber, Audrey Bixby, Doug Diethelm, Eilleen Koehnen, Linda (Tom) Trusty, Susan (Jim) O’Hearn, Kookie Schlender, Eddie (Craig) Larson, Tim (Lynn) Diethelm, Kathy Volner, Joe (Sue) Diethelm, Stephanie (Scott) Maas, Jeff (Joyce) Diethelm, Mary Jo (Ted) Sinnen and Brenda (Al) Herrmann; many nieces and nephews and special friends Donnie and Gary Sohns. No services are scheduled.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.