Carolyn Marie Raedeeke

Carolyn Marie Raedeke, 80, of Keizer Oregon, passed away on July 7, 2022 after having myositis for the past 5-years.
Carolyn was born on November 24, 1941 to Herbert and Esther Wroge in Waconia Minnesota and was baptized the Sunday Pearl Harbor was bombed. After graduating from Central High School in Norwood Young America in 1959, Carolyn was a devoted mother to four children. While raising her children, she worked in education and was active in community volunteer activities. In 1989, she earned her undergraduate degree from Augustana University with a major in psychology and sociology and later a master's degree in counseling and student personnel from Minnesota State University. While earning her college degrees, she worked in residential life at Augustana University and in ministry in Mankato Minnesota. Following, she worked in customer service and sales in Burnsville Minnesota.
Throughout her life, she was very active in church especially at St. Matthews in Worthington and Prince of Peace in Burnsville Minnesota. Outside of church, she cherished spending time with friends and family. Her favorite hobbies included golf, playing cards and games, and going for walks.
Carolyn was predeceased by her oldest son, Gerhard (Gary) Raedeke, infant daughter who passed away at birth, father, Herbert Wroge, and brother-in-law, David Randt. She is survived by her son, Tom and his wife Sue with her grandsons, Tyler and Sean from Greenville, North Carolina; Andy and his wife Nikki from Columbia Missouri; Judy and her husband Steve Schnurbusch with granddaughters Nicole and Jocelyn from Keizer Oregon. Carolyn is also survived by her mother, Esther Wroge and her brothers Randall Wroge and his wife Mary Lou, Wally Wroge and his wife Lynn, and her sister Miriam.
A memorial service in Young America, Minnesota will be held in the fall (date to be announced). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Myositis Association https://www.myositis.org/donate/.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
