Carol "Toddy" A. Smithwick

Carol "Toddy" Ann (Smits) Smithwick, age 93 of Waconia, MN, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at Auburn Homes.
Private family services will be held.
Carol was born on December 13, 1929 in De Pere, WI, the daughter of Sylvester and Helen (Van Dyke) Smits. She was united in marriage to Patrick J. Smithwick on October 10, 1953 in De Pere, WI.
Carol attended St. Boniface College and graduated with a nursing degree in 1951.
Carol lived a life full of strength and courage, she overcame many sufferings, including the loss of her children but always remained brave and resilient.
She loved to read, travel and enjoyed going to the casino and even took a wonderful trip with her eldest grandson to Las Vegas to celebrate her 90th birthday!
Towards the end of her life, what truly brought her joy, was her grandchildren and living close to her daughters, son-in-law and especially her grandson Charlie. Carol cherished all of her grandchildren and later in her life what brought her joy was these loving relationships.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Sylvester and Helen Smits, sister Mary (Smits) Flandrena, twin brothers Bob Smits and Bill Smits, infant daughter, husband Patrick Smithwick and her sons Michael Smithwick, Steven Smithwick and Thomas Smithwick.
Carol is survived by her loving daughters Lynn Smithwick of Blue Earth, Anne (Jon) Walton of Waconia, daughter-in-law Rebecca Smithwick of Bloomington; grandchildren Joe Smithwick, Katie (Patrick) White, Robert (Heather) Smithwick, Kellen Smithwick, Charlie Walton; great-grandchildren Morgan White and Lillian, Madeline, Elizabeth and Logan Smithwick and many other loving relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
