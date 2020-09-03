Carol Williams, of New Prague, died April 11, 2020 at St. Gertrude’s Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague. Masks required and social distancing practiced. Mass live-streamed on npcatholic.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/newpraguecatholic/. Burial at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery following Mass.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.